Woman sentenced to 15 years in 2022 fentanyl overdose death in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Fla. — According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), Nicole Marie Davies has been sentenced to 15 years in the Florida Department of Corrections for her role in a 2022 overdose death involving fentanyl and methamphetamine in Spring Hill.

Davies pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Oct. 16 in Circuit Court.

The case began on Oct. 25, 2022, when deputies and Hernando County Fire Rescue responded to a residence on Piper Road just after 3 a.m. for a possible overdose. Deputies said they found the victim, Sean O’Leary, unresponsive. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy determined O’Leary’s cause of death was combined drug toxicity from methamphetamine and fentanyl. Detectives located a clear baggie containing white residue on O’Leary, which lab testing confirmed as fentanyl.

Investigators learned that O’Leary had communicated with Davies regarding the purchase of illegal narcotics and that she delivered fentanyl to him at the time of the overdose.

Davies was arrested on March 11, 2024, and initially charged with murder by distribution of illegal substances. She had no bond.