Man allegedly shoots, kills brother after argument in Sebring: SPD

SEBRING, Fla. — The Sebring Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting after one brother allegedly shot the other on Tuesday.

Police said the shooting happened at a home in Sebring on Melady Avenue around 7:35 p.m. on Dec. 16. When officers arrived, they found an adult man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities attempted life-saving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said preliminary investigation indicates the incident occurred during an argument between two brothers. During the altercation, a gun went off, resulting in the deadly injury.

Police said the suspect, Rikelmer Adiel Roblero Bartolon, the brother of the victim, was taken into custody and is being charged with second-degree murder.

Authorities said this was an isolated incident and the investigation is ongoing.