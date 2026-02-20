1 dead after semi-trailer collides with SUV in Hardee County: FHP

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said a tractor-trailer collided with an SUV at an intersection in Wauchula, leaving the driver of the SUV dead.
A Lincoln SUV was traveling southbound on West Main Street, approaching an intersection with stop signs on State Road 64. A tractor-trailer was headed eastbound on SR 64 approaching West Main Street. The SUV entered the intersection without stopping at the stop sign and entered the path of the tractor-trailer.
FHP said the front of the tractor-trailer then collided with the right side of the SUV.
Officials said the collision sent the vehicles toward the parking lot of Charlotte's Webb Pub. The tractor-trailer then separated from the SUV and collided with a parked Chevy in the parking lot.
FHP said the driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene by Hardee County EMS. The driver of the tractor-trailer suffered no injuries, and the Chevy was unoccupied.
