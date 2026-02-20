25-year-old man dies after car travels through Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot and crashes: FHP

PASCO CO., Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a man died after he lost control of his vehicle, traveled through the parking lot of a Buffalo Wild Wings and eventually crashed in the early hours of Friday morning.

FHP said a Toyota Camry, driven by a 25-year-old Ruskin man, was traveling westbound on SR-56 at around 1:20 a.m. on Feb. 20.

Near Cypress Ridge Boulevard, the report said the driver lost control of the car, which departed the highway, traveled to the shoulder, struck a ditch, and traveled through the parking lot of Buffalo Wild Wings.

Officials said the car eventually struck a Florida Department of Transportation sign and overturned.

The driver suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash, per FHP.