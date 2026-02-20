Driver arrested after fleeing fatal Pasco crash that killed Tampa bicyclist: FHP

PASCO CO., Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a man was arrested after fleeing the scene of a crash that killed a Tampa bicyclist on Wednesday night in Pasco County.

FHP said a Tesla Y Model, driven by a 24-year-old Hudson man, was traveling southbound on Parkwood Street just after 9 p.m. on Feb. 19.

South of Bert Street, FHP said the vehicle overtook and struck a bicyclist traveling also traveling southbound.

According to the report, the driver fled the scene while the bicyclist, a 52-year-old Tampa woman, was taken to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

FHP said later that evening, while troopers were still at the crash scene, Logan Richard Pineda returned and identified himself as the driver.

Pineda was arrested for leaving the scene of a crash involving a death, per the report.