Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

1 dead after house fire in Plant City: HCFR

plant city fatal fire.png
HCFR
plant city fatal fire.png
Posted

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said one person died in a residential fire on Friday morning.

HCFR said around 4:30 a.m., they received multiple 911 calls reporting flames coming from a single-story home in Plant City. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire venting through the roof.

Officials said firefighters attacked the fire from the inside to bring it under control, and then began searches where they found the victim.

Crews remained on scene to fully extinguish the fire. No firefighters were injured.

There are some truly inspiring people who call the Tampa Bay area home. People who overcome odds that others could not even imagine. Tampa Bay 28 anchor Lauren St. Germain met a woman who is doing just that, as she competes at an international level after 2 life-saving lung transplants.

Local woman prepares to compete in World Transplant Games after 2 life-saving transplants

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.