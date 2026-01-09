United Way Suncoast is celebrating a major milestone, 102 years of service. Instead of focusing on the past, the nonprofit is using this moment as a call to action.

The organization kicked off its birthday celebration on Thursday at Blind Tiger Coffee Shop in Ybor. That is where leaders announced the launch of “102 Days of Impact,” a new volunteer campaign aimed at helping families across the Tampa Bay region who are struggling to make ends meet.

Full story from Keely McCormick

United Way Suncoast Celebrates 102 years with a call to action

“We don’t want to just celebrate our birthday. We’re here to attach that to a call to action in our community. So we’re launching what were calling 102 days of impact,” said Michael McCollum, United Way Suncoast’s chief philanthropy officer.

The campaign encourages people to volunteer in both big and small ways, from schools and churches to local nonprofits.

McCollum said even one act of kindness can make a big difference.

“If you go out and engage with that one kind gesture that one volunteer opportunity, you have no idea how much of a big impact you can have on someone’s life by doing that.”

United Way leaders explained the need for support remains significant, especially for families who fall into the ALICE category.

ALICE stands for Asset limited, income constrained, and employed. These households are working but still struggle to afford basic necessities like housing, food, and childcare.

Mccollum said, “Our community is incredibly resilient, but a lot of people are struggling and that is where United Way really comes in.”

The celebration also marked a reflective moment for United Way Suncoast CEO, Jessica Muroff, who is preparing for her final day with the organization on January 9th.

“This has been a really challenging time, but one where we really.. the community, our sector, and our team have come together,” Muroff said.

She said the organization is entering its next chapter with a strong plan and a network of innovative nonprofits ready to support families in need.

“Very resilient, very strong, we have some of the most innovative and impactful nonprofits in the country hands down some of the best ideas and solutions come from this community,” Muroff said.

Residents can sign up to volunteer and track their impact through the United Way's Go United platform. The 102 days of the impact campaign run through mid April/

One of the programs being highlighted during the campaign is VITA, also known as Volunteer Income Tax Assistance. It provides free tax preparation for individuals and families earning less than $79,000 a year.

People in need of assistance can also call 211, a free resource that connects callers to local services, including housing, food, and financial support.

Click here for more resources.



