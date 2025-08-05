Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1 injured, 2 detained after shooting in Tampa: HCSO

Hillsborough County Shooting investigation St. James Place
TAMPA, Fla. — Authorities are investigating a shooting in the 12000 block of Saint James Place in Tampa.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said one person was injured.

HCSO added two individuals have been detained in connection to the shooting.

This is a developing story.

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

