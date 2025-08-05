1 injured, 2 detained after shooting in Tampa: HCSO

TAMPA, Fla. — Authorities are investigating a shooting in the 12000 block of Saint James Place in Tampa.
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said one person was injured.
HCSO added two individuals have been detained in connection to the shooting.
This is a developing story.
There are some truly inspiring people who call the Tampa Bay area home. People who overcome odds that others could not even imagine. Tampa Bay 28 anchor Lauren St. Germain met a woman who is doing just that, as she competes at an international level after 2 life-saving lung transplants.
