Hillsborough teacher sentenced for gun-smuggling for criminal group in Trinidad: DOJ

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A former Hillsborough County high school teacher was sentenced to federal prison for conspiring to provide firearms to a Trinidad-based criminal organization.

Forty-seven-year-old Shannon Nicole Samlalsingh of Temple Terrace received a one-year and one-day sentence after pleading guilty to conspiracy to make false statements to a firearms dealer. Prosecutors said she bought seven firearms, falsely claiming they were for her, and gave them to members of the organization, who smuggled them into Trinidad.

Authorities in Trinidad later seized a shipment containing weapons and firearm parts, including four handguns purchased by Samlalsingh. The court ordered her to forfeit the firearms obtained as a result of the offense.