17-time convicted felon sentenced to 45 years for shooting girlfriend

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY., FLA. — A 17-time convicted felon was sentenced to 45 years in prison on Monday for shooting his girlfriend in Tampa in March of 2025.

A jury found Jesse Powell, 50, guilty of attempted manslaughter by act with a weapon and felony battery with a weapon after he shot his girlfriend while she was sleeping in her bed on March 31.

Powell also pleaded guilty to felon in possession of a firearm.

Each charge carried a maximum of 15 years in prison. The judge sentenced him to 15 years on each count to be served consecutively, which equaled a total of 45 years behind bars.

Powell is a 17-time convicted felon, according to the Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office, 13th Judicial Circuit.

Assistant State Attorneys Kaley Darrigo and Will Warmke successfully prosecuted this case.