17-time convicted felon sentenced to 45 years for shooting girlfriend

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY., FLA. — A 17-time convicted felon was sentenced to 45 years in prison on Monday for shooting his girlfriend in Tampa in March of 2025.
A jury found Jesse Powell, 50, guilty of attempted manslaughter by act with a weapon and felony battery with a weapon after he shot his girlfriend while she was sleeping in her bed on March 31.
Powell also pleaded guilty to felon in possession of a firearm.
Each charge carried a maximum of 15 years in prison. The judge sentenced him to 15 years on each count to be served consecutively, which equaled a total of 45 years behind bars.
Powell is a 17-time convicted felon, according to the Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office, 13th Judicial Circuit.
Assistant State Attorneys Kaley Darrigo and Will Warmke successfully prosecuted this case.
Soaring gas prices disrupt spring break plans for Lakeland drivers
The escalating war in Iran is hitting drivers right here in the Tampa Bay Area hard. Tampa Bay 28's Rebecca Petit caught up with drivers in Lakeland who told her that soaring gas prices are crushing their spring break plans.