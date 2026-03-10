Hillsborough deputies investigate fatal shooting in Brandon: HCSO

BRANDON, Fla. — A man was found dead from a gunshot wound in Brandon, prompting a homicide investigation.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said deputies responded to a call a little before 6 p.m. on Monday at the 1800 block of Lake Chapman Drive.
Deputies said all individuals involved have been accounted for, and no arrests have been made.
This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.
Soaring gas prices disrupt spring break plans for Lakeland drivers
The escalating war in Iran is hitting drivers right here in the Tampa Bay Area hard. Tampa Bay 28's Rebecca Petit caught up with drivers in Lakeland who told her that soaring gas prices are crushing their spring break plans.
Soaring gas prices disrupt spring break plans for Lakeland drivers