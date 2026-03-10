Hillsborough deputies investigate fatal shooting in Brandon: HCSO

BRANDON, Fla. — A man was found dead from a gunshot wound in Brandon, prompting a homicide investigation.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said deputies responded to a call a little before 6 p.m. on Monday at the 1800 block of Lake Chapman Drive.

Deputies said all individuals involved have been accounted for, and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.