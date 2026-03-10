Tampa man held without bond after threats to kill ICE agents: Court documents

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa man is being held without bond after allegedly posting threats to kill ICE agents and other government officials.
Authorities said prosecutors argued Joshua Quinn posed a danger to the community. When questioned by law enforcement, Quinn did not retract the threats or deny intent to carry out acts of violence.
Prosecutors said threats against law enforcement and public officials will be handled with urgency to protect public safety.
