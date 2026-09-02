17-year-old on trial for Tampa killing of 14-year-old Jevario Buie

Jahmir Moore, 17, is on trial this week after being accused of the Tampa killing of 14-year-old Jevario Buie in 2024.

Moore, who was 15 at the time and was charged as an adult on Dec. 4 with first-degree murder in Buie’s death, faces life in prison, the Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office (HCSAO), District 13, said.

Moore shot and killed Buie, leaving him to die on the train tracks near Busch Boulevard, HCSAO officials said

The Tampa Police Department uncovered social media posts and text messages in which Moore bragged about the killing, sharing details only the shooter would know, records showed.

He was also caught on surveillance video near the scene.

Moore was charged as an adult due to the severity of the crime.

If convicted, he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

Moore was arrested again on Dec. 8 after escaping from a juvenile detention center.