HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County commissioners are set to consider new regulations for short-term rental properties as some neighbors say the growing number of vacation rentals is affecting their communities.

The county currently has no local regulations specifically addressing short-term rentals beyond rules already in place at the state level.

WATCH BELOW: Hillsborough County considers regulations for short-term rentals

Hillsborough County leaders consider short-term rental regulations

Residents in the Bay Crest Park neighborhood say the constant turnover of guests, noise, and what they describe as inappropriate behavior have become ongoing concerns.

Under the proposed ordinance, short-term rental owners would be required to:



Register their property with Hillsborough County

Pay a $200 registration fee

Designate a 24-hour representative who can respond to issues at the property

Have that representative arrive at the property within one hour when needed

Neighbors say that they want to see additional regulations.

The public hearing for the proposed ordinance is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday.

If commissioners approve the ordinance, the new rules would take effect on Jan. 1.