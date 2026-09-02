South Howard Flood Project inches closer to finish line

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL. — A controversial flood relief project along South Howard is moving closer to a final decision as the City of Tampa released a new simulation showing how the proposed project could help clear floodwaters from the area.

The South Howard Flood Relief Project is designed to reduce flooding in neighborhoods including Palma Ceia Pines and Parkland Estates, where residents say heavy rain can quickly leave streets covered in feet of water.

The city’s new simulation shows the proposed system would work and how it could help floodwaters drain from streets faster.

Residents who have dealt with repeated flooding say they are desperate for a solution.

One resident said, “We need a no wake sign. This is typical. This is water up to my waist.”

The project remains controversial. Particularly among businesses and residents along South Howard.

Opponents worry that years of construction could disrupt businesses and residents along South Howard.

“I think the biggest concern is this going to be feasible and possible for small businesses to survive,” one business owner said.

The Soho Alliance, a group opposing the project, held a press conference Tuesday morning.

The project is also scheduled to be presented to Tampa City Council on Thursday.

A vote on funding for the project is scheduled for Sept. 17.