19-year-old arrested on attempted murder charge after Tampa shooting: HCSO

TAMPA, Fla. — A 19-year-old man wanted in connection with a shooting that injured another man in Tampa has been arrested, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).

Deputies responded just after midnight on Nov. 5 to the 4800 block of Claymore Drive following reports of a shooting.

HCSO said the victim had been involved in an argument with another man in a parking lot.

As the victim walked away, the suspect pulled out a gun and fired twice, striking the victim once in the leg, according to the sheriff's office.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Detectives identified the suspect as De'Ronte Stephens, 19, and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Stephens was wanted on charges of attempted second-degree murder with a firearm, aggravated battery with a firearm and discharging a firearm in public or on residential property.

On Monday, Tampa police arrested Stephens on an unrelated warrant for five counts of violation of probation stemming from a 2024 aggravated battery case involving a previous shooting, according to HCSO.

"This diligent work by detectives in this case led to the arrest of a violent offender who is charged with attempted murder," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement.

The investigation remains ongoing.