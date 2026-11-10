Hillsborough County commissioners to vote on $353 million in public funding for proposed Rays stadium

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The proposed Tampa Bay Rays ballpark is moving through another round of approvals Tuesday, as Hillsborough County commissioners consider several items tied to the stadium project and its public funding.

The votes could advance a funding package totaling approximately $353 million in county contributions toward the proposed ballpark.

Commissioners are scheduled to consider several items, including:

Adding the Rays ballpark to the renewed Community Investment Tax project list.

Amending the Tourist Development Plan to allow portions of the third and sixth cents of the tourist development tax to support the stadium.

Authorizing up to $263 million in tourist development tax revenue bonds for construction.

The votes represent another step in the approval process before the ballpark proposal can move forward.

Not everyone is on board with the funding.

While some are excited about the possibility of a new stadium, others are raising concerns about the project's price tag and how the county's financial commitment could affect funding for other county services.

Questions surrounding the use of public money remain a key part of the debate as commissioners consider the proposed funding.

The meeting comes just weeks after Tampa City Council approved its portion of a community benefits agreement tied to the ballpark project.

The agreement would provide millions of dollars in investments for local neighborhoods and services.

Tampa approved a $21 million contribution. Hillsborough County is expected to contribute an additional $39 million, but commissioners still need to vote on the county’s portion.

That vote is not on Tuesday’s agenda and still needs to be scheduled.

Hillsborough County commissioners' meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.