2-alarm commercial fire closes stretch of South 50th Street in Tampa: HCFR

TAMPA, Fla. — A large two-alarm commercial structure fire has shut down part of South 50th Street in Tampa as of Thursday afternoon.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said crews were dispatched around 2:35 p.m. after multiple 911 calls reported a warehouse fire in the 4100 block of South 50th Street.

Firefighters reported seeing a large column of smoke while heading to the scene.

According to HCFR, crews attempted to extinguish the fire quickly, but a second alarm was called to bring in additional personnel and equipment due to the fire's size.

The fire was contained in less than an hour, with no reported injuries to civilians or firefighters, per HCFR.

As of 4:30 p.m., HCFR said South 50th Street remains closed in both directions between Raleigh Street and Port Sutton Road while crews continue overhaul work.

Drivers are advised to take alternate routes.