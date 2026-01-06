2-alarm fire at Tampa apartment structure: HCFR

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said crews responded to a two-alarm fire at an apartment building on Tuesday morning in Tampa.

HCFR said at approximately 3:35 a.m. on Jan. 6, dispatch received multiple reports of flames coming through the roof of a two-story apartment building located in the 3000 block of Palencia Drive.

The report said units arrived on scene to find an active fire venting through the roof of the apartment structure.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

Crews searched the building and confirmed all residents had safely evacuated before firefighters arrived, per HCFR.

Officials said firefighters brought the fire under control in less than 25 minutes and there were no injuries reported.

Officials are investigating to determine the cause of the fire.