Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

2-alarm fire engulfs Gibsonton home, shut down U.S. 41

DO NOT DELETE - Blue Background.png
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue
DO NOT DELETE - Blue Background.png
Posted

GIBSONTON, Fla. — A two-alarm fire tore through a Gibsonton home Tuesday, sending thick smoke into the air and shutting down a stretch of U.S. Highway 41.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said multiple 911 calls came in just before 11:30 a.m. reporting flames at a two-story house on South U.S. 41. When the first crews arrived, the home was already fully engulfed, and nearby residences were threatened by intense heat.

Firefighters said live power lines slowed suppression efforts. Once TECO crews cut the electricity, firefighters were able to make greater progress in battling the blaze. A second alarm was called to bring in extra personnel and equipment.

The fire was declared under control about an hour after the initial call. No injuries were reported.

All lanes of U.S. Highway 41, which were closed between Ohio Street and Adamsville Road during the operation, have since reopened.

26-year-old Manatee County woman survives workplace shooting after being shot 4 times

Summer Freitag was working at a lab processing center when she witnessed a deadly shooting on Thursday, Jan.15.

26-year-old woman survives workplace shooting after being shot 4 times

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.