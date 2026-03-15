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Pedestrian killed after being struck by pickup truck in Plant City: FHP

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PLANT CITY, Fla. — A 29-year-old man died after being hit by a pickup truck while crossing US-92 in Plant City.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the man was struck by a westbound Toyota Tacoma driven by a 26-year-old woman east of Charlie Taylor Road early Saturday morning. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Federal officials monitor Middle East threats, experts warn of attacks and cyberattacks in the US

The FBI says its counterterrorism teams are ready to mobilize as experts warn of potential sleeper cell attacks, lone wolf violence, and Iranian cyberattacks targeting U.S. systems.

Federal officials monitor Middle East threats, experts warn of attacks and cyberattacks in the US

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