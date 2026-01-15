2 hospitalized after vehicle crashes into Tampa supermarket

TAMPA, Fla. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash sent a vehicle into a closed supermarket.
On Wednesday evening, Tampa Fire Rescue (TFR) said it was called shortly before 6 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash in the 400 block of East Floribraska Avenue. Crews arrived to find one car had crashed into the Royal Supermarket, which was not open at the time.
Two occupants from the same vehicle were transported to the hospital and are in stable condition. The driver of the other vehicle declined hospitalization.
No one inside the supermarket was injured.
This is an ongoing investigation.
