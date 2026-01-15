Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
12  WX Alerts
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

2 hospitalized after vehicle crashes into Tampa supermarket

image.png
Tampa Fire Rescue
image.png
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash sent a vehicle into a closed supermarket.

On Wednesday evening, Tampa Fire Rescue (TFR) said it was called shortly before 6 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash in the 400 block of East Floribraska Avenue. Crews arrived to find one car had crashed into the Royal Supermarket, which was not open at the time.

Two occupants from the same vehicle were transported to the hospital and are in stable condition. The driver of the other vehicle declined hospitalization.

image (1).png

No one inside the supermarket was injured.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Family mourns Brandon High School student killed by train

Jewell McMillan, Jamar's mother, tells Tampa Bay 28 reporter Annette Gutierrez she didn't realize Wednesday night would be the last time she'd see her son alive

'I'm really heartbroken': Family mourns Brandon High School student killed by train

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.