South Tampa preschool closing leaves parents scrambling for childcare options

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Families in South Tampa are racing to find childcare after Good Shepherd Day School announced it will close at the end of this school year.

The sudden decision left dozens of parents searching for not only fall enrollment, but also for summer care, with just months to spare.

“It’s really hard to find preschools in South Tampa, a lot of them have 2 to 3 year waitlists,” Kristy Clements explained.

Kristy Clements said her daughter is finishing her final year at the school, but her son was supposed to start in the fall. She said the closure immediately turned her preschool search into a daily struggle.

Kristy Clements said, “The closing of a preschool is just going to make those wait lists even longer, and I’ve already applied to several waitlists. I’ve gotten a lot of nos this week, which is a huge stressor.”

Parents said the closure highlights a larger issue in the area, a lack of available and affordable preschool options in South Tampa.

For many families, the pressure extends beyond the upcoming school year. One mother explained that she relies on the school's summer camp program for childcare while working full time. Now, she is struggling to find alternatives for her young children.

Amy Shara said, “My youngest is two. It’s really hard to find summer camp at that age level and also all the summer camps are already full, so the options are very limited.”

With summer quickly approaching, she said she is spending hours a day calling childcare centers and summer camps in hopes of finding a program that accommodates both of her children.

“I’ve spent a lot of my time the last several days calling places, seeing where I can get them in. There’s almost no places that will take both of my children so it’s been really stressful,” Shara said.

Church leaders released a statement explaining that the decision to close the school was due to declining membership, aging and costly facilities, and other financial challenges. The property has since been listed for sale, a move that is only adding to parents' frustration.

In response, families started an online petition urging leaders to stop the sale and keep the space available for the kids.

Parents say the loss of this preschool will have lasting impacts on working families across South Tampa.



