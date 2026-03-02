SENTENCING HEARING: Man found guilty of beating girlfriend's son to death faces up to 45 years

TAMPA, Fla. — The sentencing hearing for a man found guilty of beating his girlfriend's 8-year-old son to death with a belt is scheduled for Monday morning.

Tyrone Covington was accused of beating his girlfriend’s 8-year-old child with a belt in Oct. 2020. The child was taken to the hospital after the mother noticed the child was struggling to breathe. The child died at the hospital.

The trial began in January and a jury found Covington guilty of manslaughter and aggravated child abuse on Jan. 29.

He is facing up to 45 years in prison, according to the State Attorney’s Office (District 13).

The sentencing hearing starts on March. 2.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.