2 men arrested in fatal shooting of teen in December 2025: Tampa police

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police announced Friday the arrests of two people tied to the fatal shooting of a teen back in December 2025.

Police, with help from US Marshals Task Force, located and arrested 22-year-old Jordanis Castillo Durand and 24-year-old Patrick Latson.

“These arrests are the direct result of the tireless efforts of our detectives and our vital partnerships with the US Marshals across state lines,” said Chief Lee Bercaw. “By following every lead from Tampa to Houston, we have ensured these individuals will answer for their actions. It is our hope that these arrests will allow the healing process to move forward for the loved ones of the victims.”

According to a Tampa police press release, officers responded to a report of gunfire in the 800 block of E 114th Ave just after 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 19, 2025. They arrived to find two 17-year-old victims, both with gunshot wounds. One had suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

The second shooting victim survived a gunshot wound to the leg and a head injury sustained during a physical assault. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was treated and has since been released, according to Tampa police.

Police said investigators recovered multiple shell casings and an AK-style rifle magazine from beneath a 2013 Honda Civic driven by the teens. A search of the vehicle revealed additional evidence, including spent casings and narcotics.

Preliminary investigation suggested the teens were lured to the location for a possible narcotics transaction. When they arrived to the spot, an attempted robbery by the suspects escalated to the fatal shooting, police said.

Detectives then traced information and evidence to Durand and Latson.

On Jan. 13, Tampa police and the US Marshals Task Force located and apprehended Latson, who is charged with first-degree murder, armed Robbery, and resisting an officer without violence.

Latson was transported to Orient Road Jail.

Durand had fled Florida for Houston, Texas, according to officials, when Tampa police investigators contacted the US Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, informing them of evidence suggesting Durand was hiding in a vacant apartment, per the police report.

On Thursday, Jan. 22, Texas authorities apprehended Durand. He faces charges of first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and armed robbery.

Durand is currently being held in Houston pending extradition back to Tampa.