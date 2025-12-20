Tampa police investigating homicide after teen found fatally shot: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police were investigating a homicide on Dec. 19 after a teenager was found fatally shot, authorities said.

According to a Tampa Police Department (TPD) press release, officers responded to a report of gunfire in the 800 block of E 114th Ave just after 11:30 p.m.

They arrived to find two males in their late teens, both with gunshot wounds. One had suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

The second teen was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Preliminary evidence suggests this was not a random incident, TPD officials said.

Detectives are currently gathering additional evidence, witness statements and following leads.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130 and refer to report 25-711325.

Updates could be provided as the investigation allows.