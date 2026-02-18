Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Multi-platinum band Shinedown will bring their world tour to Tampa in 2026

Brent Smith
Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Brent Smith of Shinedown performs at the Louder Than Life Music Festival at the Kentucky Exposition Center on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Brent Smith
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — Multi-platinum band Shinedown will bring their Dance Kid Dance Act II World Tour to Tampa.

Shinedown is scheduled to play at the Benchmark International Arena on May 30 at 7 p.m.

The band, originally from the Jacksonville area, announced they will also release their new studio album EI8HT on May 29, along with the new song “Safe And Sound.”

The tour will take the band to 11 countries across 54 dates.

For more information, click here.

