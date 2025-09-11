24 years of remembrance: Tampa Bay area ceremonies hope to educate younger generation

TAMPA, Fla. — Never forget is not just a saying. It's a way of life for thousands of people across the country.

At ceremonies across the Tampa Bay area on Thursday, the memory of those who died in the September 11, 2001, terror attacks was honored.

At Veterans Memorial Park in Tampa, education was at the forefront of the younger generation's minds.

"It means a lot to me, honestly, and hopefully it shines a light into the younger generation to be of service," says Joshua Prieto, an Army veteran.

The ceremony in Tampa featured a playing of "Taps," a rifle salute, and the ringing of a bell to honor fallen firefighters, among other tributes.

The master of ceremonies was a 17-year-old high school senior named Isabela Stitts.

Every generation, different skin color, "races, everything, they came together for a common reason," says Stitts, "And I think that's what the American patriotism should be, people coming together to remember and honor people who lost and served their lives for a horrible time like this."



