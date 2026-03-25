3 arrested in Brandon vehicle burglary spree: HCSO

BRANDON, Fla. — Deputies arrested three people early Tuesday after catching them breaking into vehicles at a Brandon apartment complex.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said its 911 Dispatch Center coordinated aviation and ground units to the scene just after midnight on Tuesday.
With the help of K9 units, all three suspects were located and taken into custody.
HCA Florida Brandon Hospital performs Tampa Bay's first slipped rib procedure using biodegradable plate
A local hospital has a new way to treat patients suffering from severe, radiating rib pain.
HCA Florida Brandon Hospital performs Tampa Bay's first slipped rib procedure