18 arrested after Tampa street takeover near U.S. Highway 301: FHP

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers broke up a street takeover early Friday morning at an industrial complex near U.S. Highway 301 and Columbus Drive, according to a news release.

Troopers said an aviation unit responded around 12:35 a.m. after authorities discovered a coordinated gathering involving vehicles and pedestrians in a warehouse and commercial parking lot.

From the air, troopers observed drivers performing doughnuts, burnouts and drifting while pedestrians watched nearby, all in violation of Florida’s racing on highways statute, FHP said.

Multiple troopers responded to the scene and made 18 arrests. Investigators said one driver is facing an aggravated battery on law enforcement charge after allegedly ramming a patrol car, per the release.

No injuries were reported.

FHP said the involved vehicles were towed and impounded for 30 business days in accordance with state law.