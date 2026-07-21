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Tampa man on trial in fatal 2023 apartment shooting that injured neighbor

Tampa man on trial in fatal 2023 apartment shooting that injured neighbor.png
<a href="https://www.facebook.com/HillsboroughSAO?__cft__[0]=AZbIeQlyOOsrM-4kNh0i3Gy-eIZl3d3R8CcnznqQf5wNRbrnAdgunvFIbPEOtd2_vAyxdrhcqTF4smw_BbbdXl1_EXfcSyQnoVIo8czjThnPt3IeaZYYxo9QbogHUzL2nc3RG4ib4B7vjdKUbdCiLP77kMCcTQso40jfMei2cOXbKCtUxzLbKkRVuT4Wwkhv2Ig&amp;__tn__=-UC%2CP-R">Hillsborough County State Attorney's Office, 13th Judicial Circuit</a>
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Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa man is on trial this week after prosecutors said he fatally shot a man during a sexual encounter at an apartment before firing multiple rounds into a neighboring unit, injuring a 73-year-old woman.

According to the Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office, Dewayne Gallishaw is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the 2023 shooting.

Prosecutors said Gallishaw was living with his boyfriend at an apartment on Marsh Harbor Place in Tampa when the couple invited another man to the apartment for a sexual encounter.

While the two other men were together, prosecutors said Gallishaw went into a bedroom, retrieved a handgun, returned and pointed it at his boyfriend before shooting the other man in the head, killing him.

According to prosecutors, Gallishaw’s boyfriend ran into a bedroom, locked the door and called 911. Gallishaw then allegedly fired several rounds through the closed bedroom door.

Authorities said the bullets traveled into a neighboring apartment, striking a 73-year-old woman. She survived her injuries.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Gallishaw faces a sentence of life in prison.

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Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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