3-vehicle crash on I-75 in Hillsborough County leaves 1 dead, 1 injured: FHP

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A man died and a woman suffered serious injuries after a three-vehicle crash on I-75 in Hillsborough County on Tuesday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Troopers said a Nissan Rogue, driven by a 38-year-old Lakeland woman, was traveling northbound on the outside lane at a very slow speed when it was hit from behind by a Mitsubishi Mirage driven by a 67-year-old St. Petersburg man.

The impact sent the Nissan into a barrier wall and caused the Mitsubishi to spin into the path of a tractor-trailer driven by a 43-year-old man from Loganville, Georgia. The tractor-trailer then collided with the Mitsubishi.

The Lakeland woman and St. Petersburg man were transported to area hospitals, where the man later died from his injuries.

The tractor-trailer driver was not injured in the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation.

