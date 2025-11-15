35th annual Ruskin Seafood Festival brings thousands to E.G. Simmons Park

RUSKIN, Fla. — The 35th annual Ruskin Seafood Festival drew thousands of visitors to E.G. Simmons Park this weekend, offering a taste of everything the growing community has to offer.

Festival organizers expected about 20,000 attendees over the weekend, all seeking the same thing: delicious seafood and community connection.

"We just love finding events and going to eat seafood. Love trying different seafoods," said Tia Palmer, a first-time festival goer.

The festival holds special significance for Ruskin, a community that has grown to around 30,000 people in the last 5 years. Despite rapid growth, the event maintains the area's small-town atmosphere.

Earl Bush, who owns Sweet Tea Tiki Bar with his wife, represents the deep community roots that make the festival unique. Bush is a 5th-generation resident, while his wife is 6th-generation.

"We love it, we enjoy everybody that we work with, it's a family affair," Bush said.

The longtime resident appreciates how the festival brings people together.

"We enjoy hanging out with people and meeting new folks, and there's so many new folks that have moved down to the area, and we haven't had a chance to shake their hand and say hello yet, so we love it," Bush said.

The festival featured something for everyone, including appearances by Tampa Bay 28 team members who listened to attendees throughout Saturday.

Day 2 of the festival runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with organizers encouraging visitors to "come hungry" due to the variety of food options available.



