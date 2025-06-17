5 Tampa Bay Lightning players selected for the 2026 Winter Olympics

TAMPA, Fla. — The 12 countries participating in men's hockey at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 named their first six players to their preliminary rosters on Monday, according to the NHL.

As of June 16, the Tampa Bay Lightning has announced through social media that five of their players have been chosen so far.



Brayden Point: Canada

Oliver Bjorkstrand: Denmark

Erik Cernak: Slovakia

Victor Hedman: Sweden

Zemgus Girgensons: Latvia

The NHL said the remainder of the rosters will be announced later this year and are not finalized.

The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.