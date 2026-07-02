58-year-old Tampa bicyclist seriously injured after being hit by pickup truck: FHP

TAMPA, Fla. — A bicyclist has been hospitalized following a crash in Tampa on Thursday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the incident happened shortly before 7 a.m. on July 2, when a Nissan Frontier, driven by a 71-year-old Oldsmar man, was heading westbound on SR-60.

A 58-year-old Tampa man was traveling eastbound on a bicycle, along the westbound highway shoulder, according to FHP's report.

At the driveway entrance leading to 8444 East Adamo Drive, FHP said the bicyclist was heading eastbound across the driveway when the pickup truck turned into the driveway simultaneously, hitting the bicyclist.

The bicyclist suffered serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.