Padlowski sentenced to life in prison for boat dock death

HILLSBOORUGH COUNTY, FLA. — Kamal Padlowski was sentenced to life in prison after throwing a man into the water after a fight on a boat dock in 2024.

Padlowski received the sentence a jury found him guilty of first-degree murder.

Prosecutors said in May 2024, Padlowski met the victim at a bar near Bahia Beach Boulevard before inviting him back to his boat.

Surveillance video shows Padlowski shoving the victim off the boat and onto the dock, where the victim struck his head on a fiberglass dock box and lay motionless.

Padlowski grabbed the victim by the ankles and threw him into the water, where he drowned.

Prosecutors with the Hillsboorugh County State Attorney's Office District 13 said Padlowski left the victim in the water and bystanders called 911.

The victim’s stepdaughter gave a tearful statement to the court before sentencing, describing her father as her “safe space” and speaking about the devastating loss his family has endured.

Assistant State Attorneys Lindsey Hodges and Rebekah Kaufman successfully prosecuted this case.

.