6 wounded in shooting at Tampa apartment complex: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) said they are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left six people wounded on Thursday.

Police said shortly before 1 a.m. on Sept. 11, officers responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex on the 600 Block of Woodville Street in Tampa.

Officers found three who had been shot. All three people were transported to the hospital, two with non-life-threatening injuries and one in critical condition.

TPD said 30 minutes later, officers were dispatched to West Platt and South Willow Avenue, where two additional people reported they had also been shot at the same apartment complex on Woodville Street and were on their way to the hospital. They were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a sixth victim later arrived at the hospital, also with non-life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation found all six victims were outside when they were shot, and detectives are currently working to identify a suspect and determine what led to the shooting, according to the report.

This is an active investigation.