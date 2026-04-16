Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

6-year-old dies after car crash with Temple Terrace Police officer

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — The Temple Terrace Police Department said a 6-year-old girl died after a car crash with a Temple Terrace Police officer.

On April 15, a woman was driving a Nissan Pathfinder with three kids inside on Fowler Avenue around 4 p.m. FHP said at the intersection, she made a U-turn and was struck by a Temple Terrace Police Ford Explorer. Both vehicles rotated to a final stop in a ditch.

Authorities said both drivers, the 36-year-old woman and the 25-year-old officer, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to local hospitals. The passengers inside the Pathfinder, a 1-year-old girl and an 8-year-old girl, also suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to the hospital.

FHP said the 6-year-old passenger was transported to the hospital and later died from her injuries.

Temple Terrace Police released a statement saying, "We extended our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones during this difficult time."

FHP is conducting an independent investigation into the crash.

Wiregrass Elementary staff report injuries, Pasco County Schools investigates

Pasco County Schools is investigating Wiregrass Elementary after teachers and staff reported on-the-job injuries and a lack of administrative support.

'A lot of anxiety': Wiregrass Elementary staff report injuries, Pasco County superintendent investigates

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.