6-year-old dies after car crash with Temple Terrace Police officer

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — The Temple Terrace Police Department said a 6-year-old girl died after a car crash with a Temple Terrace Police officer.
On April 15, a woman was driving a Nissan Pathfinder with three kids inside on Fowler Avenue around 4 p.m. FHP said at the intersection, she made a U-turn and was struck by a Temple Terrace Police Ford Explorer. Both vehicles rotated to a final stop in a ditch.
Authorities said both drivers, the 36-year-old woman and the 25-year-old officer, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to local hospitals. The passengers inside the Pathfinder, a 1-year-old girl and an 8-year-old girl, also suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to the hospital.
FHP said the 6-year-old passenger was transported to the hospital and later died from her injuries.
Temple Terrace Police released a statement saying, "We extended our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones during this difficult time."
FHP is conducting an independent investigation into the crash.
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