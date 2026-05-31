Hillsborough County deputy arrested for DUI in Citrus Park: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputy is on administrative leave without pay after being arrested Saturday night on a DUI charge, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).

Deputies said the traffic stop happened around 11:34 p.m. near Gunn Highway and Normandie Road in Citrus Park. The driver, 32-year-old Richard Michael Garcia, showed signs of impairment and refused to participate in standardized field sobriety exercises or provide a breath sample, according to a news release.

Garcia was charged with driving under the influence and refusal to submit to testing.

HCSO said Garcia has been with the agency since November 2020 and is assigned to the District I Street Crimes Unit.

An internal affairs investigation is ongoing.