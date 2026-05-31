Off-duty Tampa Police officer arrested for driving over 100 mph on I-75: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — An off-duty Tampa police officer was arrested Sunday morning for driving more than 100 mph and recklessly weaving through lanes on Interstate 75, according to the Tampa Police Department (TPD).

Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies arrested Jason Brown just before 6:30 a.m. on southbound I-75 near Big Bend Road. Deputies said he was speeding and recklessly weaving in and out of travel lanes in his personal vehicle before being stopped, according to a news release.

"I am deeply disappointed by this incident. Driving at excessive speeds and recklessly endangering others is unacceptable and directly contradicts our department's mission," said Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw in a statement. "Alongside our community, I expect our officers to lead by example, and this conduct falls short of that expectation."

Brown, who was hired in 2008, was already on administrative duty due to an unrelated internal investigation. That review remains ongoing, and this new incident will also be reviewed in the administrative process, TPD said.