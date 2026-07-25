One dead in shooting outside Plant City nightclub: HCSO

PLANT CITY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Saturday morning outside a Plant City nightclub.

Deputies said the HCSO Communications Center received a call around 2:13 a.m. reporting a shooting at El Diamante nightclub, located at 3603 U.S. Highway 92.

When deputies arrived, they found a person dead in the roadway with a gunshot wound, according to a news release.

According to the sheriff’s office, the person who fired the gun remained at the scene and is cooperating with detectives.

“Detectives are actively investigating this scene, and we are committed to finding out exactly what happened here,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “If you have any information about this incident, please contact our detectives.”

As the investigation continues, the intersection of Charlie Taylor Road and East U.S. Highway 92 remains closed. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

The investigation remains active.