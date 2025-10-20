Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
7-year-old girl hit, killed in crash on Tampa: FHP

(Source: Raycom Media)
TAMPA, Fla. — Florida highway Patrol said a 7-year-old was hit and killed by a truck in Tampa on Sunday evening.

On Oct. 19, around 7:50 p.m., a 34-year-old Hialeah man was driving a Chevy Silverado south on North 56 Street. When he reached the intersection of Society Park Boulevard, three children ran across the road, entering the path of the truck. The children were struck by the vehicle.

Officials said the 11-year-old girl and the 8-year-old boy suffered non life-threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital. The 7-year-old girl was transported to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.

