BRANDON, Fla. — George Manaroulas was raised on the Greek island of Karpathos, where he learned a very important skill: hospitality.

"It's what every Greek loves," he says. "We like making our customers feel like family."

WATCH: A&G Diner in Brandon blends American and Greek comfort food for the community

A&G Diner in Brandon blends American and Greek comfort food for the community

George just brought that island ethic to Brandon, opening the new A&G Diner (120 N Parsons Ave, Brandon) — those letters standing for American and Greek.

He serves delicious, affordable comfort food, from spanakopita and saganaki flaming cheese — oh, and a massive Greek salad piled sky-high with gyro meat — to cheeseburgers and omelettes.

Open Tuesday through Sunday, and serving up breakfast all day, the A&G Diner is all about community and feeding new friends and neighbors.

For more on the A&G Diner, go here.

Follow Sean Daly on Instagram at @seandalytv.



Share Your Story with Sean



Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s "resident big kid". He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure or "Daly Discovery", send him a message.

Contact Sean Daly First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s "resident big kid". He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure or "Daly Discovery", send him a message.