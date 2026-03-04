Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
4-year-old Wimauma child's death ruled homicide, investigation active: HCSO

Hillsborough County sheriff's Office
WIMAUMA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said it is conducting a homicide investigation after the medical examiner ruled a four-year-old Wimauma child's death a homicide.

On Feb. 20, around 3:30 p.m., HCSO said deputies responded to the 2500 block of Tee Time Road, where they found a child unresponsive.

The child was later pronounced deceased. 

On March 4, HCSO said the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner ruled the child's death to be a homicide.

“This is a heartbreaking case, and our detectives are working tirelessly to determine the events that led to this tragedy,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

The investigation remains active.

