4-year-old Wimauma child's death ruled homicide, investigation active: HCSO

WIMAUMA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said it is conducting a homicide investigation after the medical examiner ruled a four-year-old Wimauma child's death a homicide.
On Feb. 20, around 3:30 p.m., HCSO said deputies responded to the 2500 block of Tee Time Road, where they found a child unresponsive.
The child was later pronounced deceased.
On March 4, HCSO said the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner ruled the child's death to be a homicide.
“This is a heartbreaking case, and our detectives are working tirelessly to determine the events that led to this tragedy,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister.
The investigation remains active.
Couples left scrambling after Tampa Bay Area wedding venue abruptly closes
Brides and grooms who booked a Tampa Bay Area wedding venue are trying to salvage their special days after learning the venue abruptly closed.