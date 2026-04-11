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African arts festival showcases culture in Tampa

african cultural festival
African Arts in the Park
african cultural festival
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TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa hosted the inaugural African Arts in the Park Festival, highlighting the heritage and influence of African and African Diaspora arts on American culture.

The free public event at Perry Harvey Park featured performances, visual and culinary arts, and educational experiences. Organizers said more than 40 nonprofit organizations participated, promoting unity, cultural awareness, and community empowerment.

The festival brought together artists from a variety of disciplines to share traditions, stories, and creative works with attendees.

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