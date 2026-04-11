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Birthday boy gets visit from Hillsborough deputies

birthday boy hcso
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
birthday boy hcso
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HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A young boy got a special visit from Hillsborough County deputies as he celebrated his birthday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said the child’s mother contacted them ahead of the weekend, and District 5 deputies stopped by to wish him a happy birthday.

Deputies spent time with the boy, who was excited to meet them, and hinted he might one day join their ranks.

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