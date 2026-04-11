Birthday boy gets visit from Hillsborough deputies

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A young boy got a special visit from Hillsborough County deputies as he celebrated his birthday.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said the child’s mother contacted them ahead of the weekend, and District 5 deputies stopped by to wish him a happy birthday.
Deputies spent time with the boy, who was excited to meet them, and hinted he might one day join their ranks.
Multiple Hillsborough County schools are closing down in 2027
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Multiple Hillsborough County schools are closing down in 2027; parents aren't on board