Man found deceased near East Zack Street in Tampa, person detained: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police Department (TPD) said it has detained one person in connection with a homicide investigation.

TPD said officers responded to the 800 block of East Zack Street around 4 p.m. for reports of an unresponsive individual.

Officers found an adult male with injuries, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

TPD said officers have detained a person of interest and are working to determine his involvement.

The investigation remains active.