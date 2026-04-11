Man found deceased near East Zack Street in Tampa, person detained: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police Department (TPD) said it has detained one person in connection with a homicide investigation.
TPD said officers responded to the 800 block of East Zack Street around 4 p.m. for reports of an unresponsive individual.
Officers found an adult male with injuries, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.
TPD said officers have detained a person of interest and are working to determine his involvement.
The investigation remains active.
Multiple Hillsborough County schools are closing down in 2027
Tampa Bay 28 reporter Jada Williams has the latest on how Hillsborough County Public Schools is planning major student reassignments and school closures for the 2027-28 school year.
Multiple Hillsborough County schools are closing down in 2027; parents aren't on board