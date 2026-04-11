Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Man found deceased near East Zack Street in Tampa, person detained: TPD

tampa-police-generic.png
WFTS
tampa-police-generic.png
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police Department (TPD) said it has detained one person in connection with a homicide investigation.

TPD said officers responded to the 800 block of East Zack Street around 4 p.m. for reports of an unresponsive individual.

Officers found an adult male with injuries, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

TPD said officers have detained a person of interest and are working to determine his involvement.

The investigation remains active.

Multiple Hillsborough County schools are closing down in 2027

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Jada Williams has the latest on how Hillsborough County Public Schools is planning major student reassignments and school closures for the 2027-28 school year.

Multiple Hillsborough County schools are closing down in 2027; parents aren't on board

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.