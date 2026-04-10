Drew Park business owners eager about proposed Tampa Bay Rays ballpark despite funding concerns

Business owners in Tampa's Drew Park neighborhood want to see a transformed community. Meanwhile, local leaders are reviewing a newly released draft agreement for a $2.3 billion Tampa Bay Rays ballpark.

Watch report from Jada Williams

Business owners eager for proposed Rays ballpark despite funding concerns

Drew Park is currently a mostly industrial neighborhood with a few homes and apartments mixed in, but it could soon get a massive new neighbor. The Rays recently released a draft memorandum of understanding to build a state-of-the-art ballpark and mixed-use district on a portion of Hillsborough College's Dale Mabry Campus in the neighborhood.

Overview of Memorandum of Understanding



MOU Overview by Tampa Bay 28

The proposed project aims to open by March 1, 2029. According to the draft agreement, the development is projected to create 40,000 full-time equivalent jobs and generate $34 billion in direct economic impact over 30 years.

Luigi Leon, is the owner of PG Lux, an architecture design firm and exotic car rental company. He opened his business in Drew Park two years ago.

"I think that having an architecture design firm and an exotic car rental company and being next to the airport was a key thing for us. So we were looking for a warehouse space that gave us the space to do events. We do car shows, we do networking events. We do a lot of cool stuff that impact the community. So this was just a great location," Leon said.

Leon believes the neighborhood is ready for revitalization and that the Rays belong in Tampa. He supports adding more restaurants, apartments, and hospitality events in the area.

"I really believe that this has become such an industrial area for so long that, you know, as we grow and the community grows, and, you know, it's just part of the evolution right to definitely make sure that it grows into the future," Leon said.

The maximum public contribution for the project would be $1.065 billion, with the City of Tampa contributing $251 million and Hillsborough County contributing $750 million. The Rays would be responsible for $1.235 billion, plus any cost overruns.

Leon said the stadium's price tag is worth the investment.

"I think 100% especially, what what is provided to the economy, having the stadium here and having the baseball you know, fanatics you know, come here to Tampa and grow Tampa. I just think this is going to help everybody, the economy all the way around," Leon said.

Omar Albanil, a boxing coach at Tampa City Boxing, grew up in Drew Park and opened his studio in the neighborhood in 2011. He noted the area's deep history, referencing that the land was originally donated to build the nearby airport, and said he sees the neighborhood as a vital yet often overlooked hub.

"It's a part of Tampa is not talked about a lot. It's right in the middle of the Tampa. And if it were to be developed,it's be the missing piece of connecting Tampa altogether," Albanil said.

Albanil said his main mission at his gym is to build confidence and accountability in his hometown neighborhood.

"I feel more confident about my kids growing up in a community where people are going to hold them accountable for their actions, and that's my main mission here," Albanil said.

While business owners are excited, the stadium plan is not yet set in stone, and funding remains a significant hurdle. The Rays have proposed that the public funding rely on Tourist Development Tax bonds, Community Investment Tax bonds, and Drew Park Community Redevelopment Agency tax increment revenue bonds.

Hillsborough County officials say there are other pressing needs for funding, and the Drew Park CRA has stated they have not yet formally discussed the plans with the Rays.

Additionally, Hillsborough County Attorney Julia C. Mandell recently stated the draft document is purely the work product of the Rays. Mandell said in an email that the document has not been reviewed or analyzed by government entities, and no government entities have provided comments to the Rays organization regarding the draft.

Tampa Bay Rays Chief Executive Officer Ken Babby released a statement calling the memorandum of understanding an important step forward.

"We are grateful for the collaborative efforts of Hillsborough County, the City of Tampa, and the Tampa Sports Authority, as we work together toward a shared vision for the Rays' forever home in Tampa Bay," Babby said.

Albanil acknowledged that while he supports the stadium, local leaders must balance competing priorities.

"I would like to see it developed, but there are other main issues of concern. Definitely address those first. I'm not sure about the politics. I'm a fan. I'm a sports fan, so I'm gonna say yes. But if there are bigger issues, address those first," Albanil said.

Multiple conversations surrounding Rays funding are scheduled for next week.

County Commissioner Joshua Wostal is asking the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners to request the Tampa Sports Authority review the Rays MOU and then report a recommendation back to the BOCC and has been added to the Wednesday, April 15 agenda.

A day later, the county will host a workshop to discuss their portion of funding for the ballpark deal on Thursday, April 16, at 1:30 p.m.

On May 5th, Tampa City Council is meeting at the Convention Center to hold a similar workshop about the proposal ahead of their own vote.

The Rays have asked for all final agreements to happen before June 1, 2026, to ensure the ballpark can open by 2029.



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Jada Williams is focused on the issues that matter most to people in who live in Tampa and West Hillsborough County. From downtown Tampa to Town ‘n’ Country and Westcase, Jada works to bring you updates and solutions on everything from crime to infrastructure. Reach out to Jada below with your concerns for your neighborhood.

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. Jada Williams is focused on the issues that matter most to people in who live in Tampa and West Hillsborough County. From downtown Tampa to Town ‘n’ Country and Westcase, Jada works to bring you updates and solutions on everything from crime to infrastructure. Reach out to Jada below with your concerns for your neighborhood.