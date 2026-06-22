AG Uthmeier to hold press conference at Tampa General Hospital

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is scheduled to hold a press conference at Tampa General Hospital on Monday morning.

Uthmeier is set to speak at the Valdes Auditorium at 11 a.m. on June 22.

Florida Department of Agriculture and Human Services Commissioner Wilton Simpson, State Rep. Dean Black, State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo, and Tampa General President Melissa Golombek will join the attorney general at the event.

The topic of the press conference has not been announced.

Tampa Bay 28 will be at the event and stream it live on the website and Facebook.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.