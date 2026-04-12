Apollo Beach man dies in US-301 rollover crash: FHP

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A 31-year-old man from Apollo Beach was killed Friday after his car overturned multiple times on US-301.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the BMW sedan he was driving collided with the rear of a Ford Escape north of Shady Preserve Drive. The Ford, driven by a 40-year-old Riverview woman, came to rest in the northbound lanes, while the BMW entered the median and rolled several times.

The driver of the BMW was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. The Ford driver was not injured.